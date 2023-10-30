WATCH: Gavin Newsom Knocks Down Small Child While Playing Basketball in China

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had a particularly awkward moment during his trip to China, wherein he was filmed knocking over a young child during a game of basketball.

The moment occurred during a visit to a school in Beijing last Friday. After Newsom fell to the ground with the boy, the governor laughed it off as he patted him on the back several times. The boy seemed largely unfazed, with no injuries. Prior to the fall, Newsom tried for a few photo-op moments by spinning the ball on his finger and driving to the basket for a layup. Needless to say, the moment inspired heavy commentary on social media:

“It was a cringey moment for the Democratic governor but didn’t cause injuries. Newsom, in dress shoes, a white shirt, and slacks, proceeded to play with the 9- and 10-year-old children for several more minutes, spinning the basketball on his fingertip and swishing a few times,” noted the Los Angeles Times.

“Then the governor’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, stepped onto the court and took a few shots herself. The Newsoms handed out California-themed pins to the kids and moved on to visit a painting class and a school garden,” it added.

The visit had been meant to draw attention to Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s farm-to-school programs in California. She has recently been pushing schools to have relationships with local farms to better students’ diets.

During his visit to Beijing, Newsom also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

