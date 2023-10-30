WATCH: Gavin Newsom Knocks Down Small Child While Playing Basketball in China

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had a particularly awkward moment during his trip to China, wherein he was filmed knocking over a young child during a game of basketball.

The moment occurred during a visit to a school in Beijing last Friday. After Newsom fell to the ground with the boy, the governor laughed it off as he patted him on the back several times. The boy seemed largely unfazed, with no injuries. Prior to the fall, Newsom tried for a few photo-op moments by spinning the ball on his finger and driving to the basket for a layup. Needless to say, the moment inspired heavy commentary on social media:

This Gavin Newsom video is something. Dude thinks he's on the Globetrotters. Keeps trying to spin a basketball on his finger and then commits an egregious offensive foul on a little Chinese kid and then wrestles him after he knocked him over. pic.twitter.com/ehCwwpMy72 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 30, 2023

I can’t stop watching this clip of Gavin Newsom playing basketball in China where he slips and flattens a kid then plays it off by pretending to beat the kid up. pic.twitter.com/EClHHvHF0D — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 29, 2023

I can’t stop watching Gavin Newsom just absolutely crush this Chinese kid playing basketball. Clear charge. Kid was set. pic.twitter.com/8jn7EGuBrd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2023

Gavin Newsom playing basketball with children in Beijing, wipes out and crashes into them Could this be the spark that launches World War III, like the Archduke Franz Ferdinand pic.twitter.com/508B1R2oj9 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 29, 2023

NEW: California Governor Gavin Newsom runs over a small Chinese child while playing basketball during his visit to China. When he wasn't charging Chinese children, Newsom was meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. During the visit, Newsom called for unity with China and said… pic.twitter.com/V8ZRmgJa17 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 29, 2023

“It was a cringey moment for the Democratic governor but didn’t cause injuries. Newsom, in dress shoes, a white shirt, and slacks, proceeded to play with the 9- and 10-year-old children for several more minutes, spinning the basketball on his fingertip and swishing a few times,” noted the Los Angeles Times.

“Then the governor’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, stepped onto the court and took a few shots herself. The Newsoms handed out California-themed pins to the kids and moved on to visit a painting class and a school garden,” it added.

The visit had been meant to draw attention to Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s farm-to-school programs in California. She has recently been pushing schools to have relationships with local farms to better students’ diets.

During his visit to Beijing, Newsom also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

