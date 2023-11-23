Jim Isray Threatens ESPN’s ‘First Take’ with Lawsuit After ‘Rich, White Billionaire’ DUI Claim

Jim Isray, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has threatened a lawsuit against ESPN’s First Take after the hosts criticized his rant about his 2014 DUI arrest.

Speaking on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Isray discussed his infamous 2014 DUI arrest in which he painted himself as a victim of prejudice for being a “rich white billionaire.” In response, Stephen A. Smith, host of ESPN’s First Take, called Isray an “entitled old brat.” Isray later lamented their response on X.

“1st take, your gonna get your ass Sued, because there was NO Alcohol, No illegal Drugs/ $29,000 dollars is low for me to be carrying in,2014 arrest/I give away $2000-$10,000 dollars to the homeless and needed on the street,All the time and pass it on, making the world better,” Irsay wrote.

1st take,your gonna get your ass Sued,because there was NO Alcohol,No illegal Drugs/ $29,000 dollars is low for me to be carrying in ,2014 arrest/I give away $2000-$10,000 dollars to the homeless and needed on the street,All the time and pass it on,making the world better❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 22, 2023

For context, during his interview with Andrea Kremer, the 64-year-old Isray said he had trouble walking when the police asked him to because he recently had hip surgery, not because of painkillers. Isray said this was the reason for his “prejudiced” comment.

“I am prejudiced against because I am a rich white billionaire,” he said. “If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

Kremer suggested that people might take issue with his comments, but Isray doubled down. “I don’t care what it sounds like,” he said. “It’s the truth.

