Jim Isray Threatens ESPN’s ‘First Take’ with Lawsuit After ‘Rich, White Billionaire’ DUI Claim

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Jim Isray, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has threatened a lawsuit against ESPN’s First Take after the hosts criticized his rant about his 2014 DUI arrest.

Speaking on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,  Isray discussed his infamous 2014 DUI arrest in which he painted himself as a victim of prejudice for being a “rich white billionaire.” In response, Stephen A. Smith, host of ESPN’s First Take, called Isray an  “entitled old brat.” Isray later lamented their response on X.

“1st take, your gonna get your ass Sued, because there was NO Alcohol, No illegal Drugs/ $29,000 dollars is low for me to be carrying in,2014 arrest/I give away $2000-$10,000 dollars to the homeless and needed on the street,All the time and pass it on, making the world better,” Irsay wrote.

For context, during his interview with Andrea Kremer, the 64-year-old Isray said he had trouble walking when the police asked him to because he recently had hip surgery, not because of painkillers. Isray said this was the reason for his “prejudiced” comment.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the...

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney’s”u2019s induction in the team”u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

“I am prejudiced against because I am a rich white billionaire,” he said. “If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

Kremer suggested that people might take issue with his comments, but Isray doubled down. “I don’t care what it sounds like,” he said. “It’s the truth.

