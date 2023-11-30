The cameraman who let Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill use his phone for a big flip celebration has reportedly been suspended from the NFL “possibly for good.”

The recent celebration stunt during the Miami Dolphins match against the Carolina Panthers went viral online, which led to cameraman Kevin Fitzgibbon’s suspension. He lamented on social media that his credentials had been revoked.

“The NFL then let me know that I was suspended for the remainder of the season and possibly for good,” Fitzgibbons said in the video.

“They said regardless if I knew the celebration was coming or not, I still had to be disciplined and that I shouldn’t have jumped on the sidelines after the play. One of the best moments of my life turned upside down in a matter of seconds,” he continued. “I get why the NFL had to make this decision and wish I could’ve done something to prevent it, but I’m thankful for the memory Tyreek gave me.”

“This was the greatest job in the world, and I never took a day for granted. I can’t thank the NFL enough for the opportunity. Whether its back with the NFL or starting a new sport, I just hope to get another chance at doing what I love,” he concluded.

The NFL said that Hill was not fined for the play. The player only had this to say on social media, “I would comment, but I could get fined.”

People on social media were largely in support of Fitzgibbon.

The most annoying part about the NFL firing this guy is that they used the video from his cell phone on their official social accounts (before deleting it later on). They should be promoting this, not condemning it. https://t.co/2XTYqmc3ol — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 29, 2023

One of the lamest things I ever seen bro, truly fuck the NFL for this. https://t.co/nAJIs55Zj6 — RB (@RyB_311) November 29, 2023

The @NFL literally used his video in the opening for Sunday night football Dolphins vs Eagles lol, just a trash ass organization https://t.co/bUo0zMLFXs pic.twitter.com/ZGjdokR9iY — ___…___ (@OIOOIlOO____) November 29, 2023

What the actual hell is this @NFL? Do the right thing https://t.co/7eQqO4ZieQ — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) November 29, 2023

Well done young man. You handled this better than the NFL did

Hope you get a great new job offer as a result of this https://t.co/JGqr27CPRF — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) November 29, 2023

