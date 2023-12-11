‘MVP’: Brittany Mahomes Shades NFL Referees After Chiefs Second Straight Loss

Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes made no secret of his displeasure with the officials after the Chiefs fell to the Bills on Sunday. As it turns out, his wife Brittany is equally displeased.

In the waning moment of an epic clash between the Bills and the Chiefs, a game with plenty of playoff implications, the referees threw a flag on the Chiefs as they began a crucial 3rd down play. The play turned out to be spectacular as Travis Kelce caught a ball from Mahomes and took it down the field only to throw it to Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, who then ran it onto the end zone.

However, because the penalty was offside against Toney, the touchdown didn’t count, and the Chiefs lost the game.

After the play, Mahomes exploded in anger on the sidelines and screamed at the officials for what he thought was a terrible call.

Frustration appears to be growing for Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/0z48D67jKL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

Brittany couldn’t vent her frustrations on the sidelines, but she soon took to her Instagram page to do precisely that by mocking one of the officials, calling him “MVP.”

Thanks for the meme, Brittany Mahomes pic.twitter.com/yPxW8AGgOo — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 11, 2023

Of course, as it turns out, the referee’s call was entirely correct. Kadarius Toney was very much offside.

Are Mahomes and the Chiefs saying this wasn’t offsides? If this isn’t off sides I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/kjI22Y5pyS — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 11, 2023

Not that this information will do anything to sway the anger of the Mahomes family.

“Lost for words, man, it’s tough to swallow,” Mahomes said at his press conference following the game. “I’ve played seven years [and] never had offensive offside called. That’s elementary school [stuff] we’re talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there’s a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It’s tough.

“Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we’re talking about the refs. It’s just not what we want for the NFL and for football.”

The Chiefs are now 8-5 after losing four of their last six.