Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has at least one supporter in former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, who celebrated the basketball player’s violent antics to keep the Europeans out of the league.

Earlier this week, Draymond Green received an indefinite suspension from the NBA after striking Bosnian-born Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Draymond Green also previously put French-born Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a chokehold. Arenas took this as a sign that Green had stepped up to defend his people against a European invasion of some sort.

“I know what Dray doing,” Arenas said. “He’s taking care of these Euros one at a time.”

Green received a five-game suspension when he choked Gobert.

“The media is trying to push these Euros, and you’re choking and slapping them back! I get it, baby. Do your thing!” Arenas said.

When one of Arenas’ partners said that Green only “only did it to two” European players, Arenas replied, “He got about six or seven more.”

Arenas doubled down on his sentiments from his X account.

“Dray see these Euros takin the league from our people and fightin back,” he wrote. “I SEE YA DRAY”

Dray see these Euros takin the league from our people and fightin back 😂😂😂😂 I SEE YA DRAY pic.twitter.com/tJ0IAlnkSN — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) December 13, 2023

After the game, Draymond Green apologized for the incident.

“He was pulling my hip, and I was swinging away to sell the call,” the Golden State Warriors star explained after the game. “I made contact with him. As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.”

