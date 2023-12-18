Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Caught Up in $100K Abortion Scandal with Instagram Model

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been enmeshed in scandal after an Instagram model claims he got her pregnant and then began pressuring her with messages to get an abortion and supposedly wired her a $100,000 payoff.

Paige Jordae, who has 418,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts racy photos of herself, reportedly posted screenshots of the messages she says Edwards sent her pressuring her to get an abortion, according to the New York Post.

Anthony Edwards addresses $100,000 abortion texts with Instagram model: ‘Heat of a moment’ https://t.co/5aIKRUl91f pic.twitter.com/Okw6vhpu2b — New York Post (@nypost) December 18, 2023

Since Jordae went public with the alleged spat, Edwards has posted a message apologizing for his behavior and promising to do better.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards wrote in a statement posted on X.

“All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them,” he said, concluding with, “I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Edwards had been linked to an ongoing romance with girlfriend Jeanine Robel.

But in the screenshots Jordae posted to her Instagram stories, Edwards supposedly sent her $100,000 to get an abortion, sent several messages telling her to take “the pill” and prove it by showing him the box the pill came in, and threatened her with legal action unless she got rid of the baby.

Jordae, who also seems to have appeared in porn videos, said Edwards sent messages including: “I don’t want a kid,” “Just take the pills,” and “Ok just make sure I get da video of the box wit the right pills.”

In another message, he supposedly wrote, “You got da money wats the hol up” and “my attorney gone handle it.”

For her part, the model blasted Edwards in one of her Instagram stories.

“I’ve never once ran to the internet about NO ONE,” she wrote. “I tried over and over to handle this privately and my efforts were ignored.”

“I’ve been lied to and manipulated by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing and takes no accountability for anything.

“Y’all always want someone to blame and I guess it’s going to be me.”

The Timberwolves have not yet commented on the situation.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston