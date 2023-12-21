$100,000 Worth of Bikes Stolen from Lance Armstrong’s Storage Unit

An estimated $100,000 worth of bikes were stolen from world-famous cyclist Lance Armstrong earlier this month.

The two men accused of stealing the bikes, Shaun Thompson and Ethan Harms, allegedly stole the bikes from Armstrong’s ExtraSpace Storage Unit in Texas between December 10-12. Per Fox News:

Six bikes were taken, including four Trek road racing bikes. The men were charged with felony theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, according to online records in Travis County. One of the bike models recently sold for nearly $50,000 at an auction, raising the value of Armstrong’s bike, police said.

The two men have been suspected in other burglaries around the area, with police reportedly identifying them through security footage.

They face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

At least three of Armstrong’s bikes have been recovered.

Armstrong, who lost all seven of his Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005 after revelations of him using performance-enhancing drugs, became a news item over the summer when he weighed in on debates about transgenders in women’s sports.

“I think, you know, with sensitive conversations and topics like this, people tend to … they’re really afraid to be fired, shamed or canceled,” Armstrong said. “Turns out I’m not that afraid of that. I think it’s an important conversation. Especially, I think if it can be handled in this way, and I also think the best way to have these conversations and get to a smarter conclusion or even have a smarter conversation is to just to go in fearless, and I’m sort of fearless on this one.

“Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions?” he added.

