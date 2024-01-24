Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, will air a “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” ad during the Super Bowl.

Produced by Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, the 30-second ad will address the wave and eruption of antisemitic sentiment that followed Israel’s invasion of Gaza in response to the horrific October 7 terrorist attack at the hands of Hamas.

“With the horrific rise in Jewish hate and all hate across our nation, we must stand up and take urgent action now,” Kraft said in a statement on Wednesday.

“For the first time, FCAS will air an emotive ad during the Super Bowl, football’s ultimate championship game, which brings people of all backgrounds together, to showcase examples of how people can #StandUptoJewishHate and inspire more people to join the fight against all hate,” he continued.

According to the New York Post, Kraft launched the “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” ad campaign last year in response to rapper Kanye West’s tirade against Jewish people.

Kraft, 82, has also committed $25 million to raise awareness of antisemitism, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Massachusetts native has also donated millions of dollars to causes in Israel, including the funding of sports complexes and other philanthropic endeavors. Advertisers pay a premium to run commercials during the Super Bowl, which is the most watched event on television

Kraft matched a $100 million donation to his foundation in 2023 following the horrific terrorist attack on Israel, lamenting how many young people in America supported Hamas.

“We have so many young people organizing and supporting terrorist groups,” Kraft said in December.

