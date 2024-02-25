Professor Says Chiefs Super Bowl Win is ‘White Supremacy,’ It’s ‘Slightly Racist’ to be a Taylor Swift Fan

An unhinged professor of “Pan-African Studies” at Cal State University Los Angeles has proclaimed the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win as an example of “white supremacy” and that being a Taylor Swift fan is “slightly racist.”

An X post by professor Melina Abdullah, whose real name is Melina Rachel Reimann, has gone viral in which she turned the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 58 win into a racist conspiracy theory, the New York Post reported.

After the championship game ended in Las Vegas, the professor jumped to her X account to exclaim, “Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?! Booooooo!!!!”

Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?!

Booooooo!!!!#SuperBowl — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 12, 2024

The win is apparently “white supremacy,” even though the winning QB is biracial.

The crank professor leaves no doubt about how she thinks of herself with her X bio, saying she is a “Professor of Pan-African Studies at Cal State LA, #BlackLivesMatter organizer, Pan-Africanist, Hip Hop scholar, daughter of God, womanist, truth-teller, mama.”

This “Pan-Africanist” was actually born in Oakland, California, not anywhere in Africa. Perhaps unsurprisingly, her father, John Reimann, is a self-proclaimed Trotskyist communist and a union thug. Even her grandfather was a member of the Communist Party in Germany. And, yes, that means her father is white.

Nonetheless, “Abdullah” is sure that “everything is racist.”

In fact, she admitted to just that point, replying on X and saying, “Folks think they’re attacking me by asking why I think everything is racist… I’m not offended. Virtually everything is racist.”

So, what else does “Abdullah” think is “racist”? Being a Taylor Swift fan, apparently.

“Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” she wrote in another X post.

Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan? — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) February 11, 2024

She was also all-in for the Jussie Smollett lie, too, naturally.

“In our commitment to abolition, we can never believe police, especially the Chicago Police Department (CPD), over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom. While policing at large is an irredeemable institution, CPD is notorious for its long and deep history of corruption, racism, and brutality,” she wrote as a representative of Oakland’s Black Lives Matter group back in 2019, the Post added.

In other comments, “Abdullah” portrayed all police officers as “slave catchers” and told black Americans that “You literally have a target on your back” placed there by racist, murderous cops.

Finally, Melina Rachel Reimann is also accusing conservative media outlets of perpetrating violence against her for daring to report her outrageous and hateful comments.

“Here’s the thing,” she wrote on Friday. “When fake ass journalists from right-wing outlets turn tweets into news, they spur actual violent responses from their idiotic white-delusionist followers.”

