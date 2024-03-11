Raiders Sign Former Dolphins Star Christian Wilkins to $110 Million Deal

One of the most significant pieces of the NFL free agency puzzle has found a new place to fit in. Former Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins signed a massive new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The deal, 4-years for $110 million with $84.75 guaranteed, comes after the Dolphins and Wilkins failed to agree on a new deal.

While still a huge and lucrative deal, Wilkins’ deal comes under the 5-year $158.7 million extension signed by Chiefs DT Chris Jones on Saturday. However, it is still more than the $98 million extension signed by Ravens DT Justin Madabuike over the weekend.

In any event, it’s not a bad time to be a big man on the defensive line.

Good times could be on their way for the Raiders. The Silver & Black’s defensive line already includes star defensive end Maxx Crosby. With Wilkins taking up multiple blockers and collapsing the pocket from the middle, Crosby’s sack numbers (27 sacks in the last two years) should only go up.

On the flip side, defensive tackle now looms as a major draft need for Miami.