Keith Olbermann Blasts Sage Steele After She Claims ESPN Programmed Her Biden Interview

Repeatedly fired former sports anchor Keith Olbermann took aim at Sage Steele Wednesday after she claimed that ESPN forced her to conduct an interview with Joe Biden that was completely pre-written by her bosses.

Early this week, Steele noted that Disney-owned ESPN not only wrote all the questions she was to ask Biden in her interview but also barred her from asking follow-up questions of the president.

“To the word. Every single question was scripted, gone over dozens of times by many editors and executives. Absolutely. I was on script and was told not to deviate,” Steele said. “It was very much ‘This is what you will ask. This is how you will say it. No follow-ups, no follow-ups. Next.’ … This went up to the fourth floor, as we said, where all the bosses, the top executives, the decision makers are, the president of our company, the CEO, where they all worked.”

None of this satisfied the far-left, spittle-specked Keith Olbermann, though, according to Fox News.

Indeed, Olbermann blasted Steele instead of her Biden-protecting ESPN bosses. As he usually does, he stooped to name-calling.

“Of COURSE it was scripted,” Olbermann posted on X. “If it hadn’t have been @sagesteele – the dumbest person I’ve ever worked with in sports or news – couldn’t have gotten through it.”

In a follow-up, Olbermann defended ESPN as just trying to “protect” itself.

Not everyone felt the need to bash Steele.

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines stood up for Steele and took a shot at Olbermann.

“Sage has the balls that @KeithOlbermann lacks. This picture will be the bane of his existence,” Gaines wrote on X.

Sage has the balls that @KeithOlbermann lacks. This picture will be the bane of his existence 😭😂

