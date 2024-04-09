Solar Eclipse Watchers Will Not Like What Charles Barkley Had to Say About Them

We all know how Charles Barkley feels about the San Antonio Riverwalk and the women of that city. However, it turns out he is also no fan of solar eclipses or those who watch them.

On Monday night, during TNT’s coverage of the national championship game between the Connecticut Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers, Barkley called those who stood outside to view the solar eclipse in the U.S. on Monday “losers.”

“Were y’all some of them losers standing outside watching that [eclipse] today?” Barkley asked his co-hosts.

“They’re not losers,” Ernie Johnson shot back. Barkley responded, “Yes, they are. Hey, we’ve all seen darkness before. Stop it.”

Kenny Smith backed Johnson, “Not in the daylight.”

“Come on, Chuckster. Don’t hate on the eclipse,” Johnson pleaded.

“Well I’m not going to sit outside like an idiot and wait on the darkness,” Barkley explained. “I could’ve waited… It’s going to be dark when you go outside.”

It’ll be at least 20 years before the next solar eclipse in North America. We’ll have to wait and see if Barkley chides the “losers” then.

He is not alone in his contempt for the fanfare surrounding the eclipse. Not all the comments on social media were critical of Barkley.

I’m with Chuck — akcanuck (@akcanuck) April 9, 2024

UCONN beat Purdue 75-60 to win their second consecutive national championship.