Transgender Boxer Patricio Manuel Issues Defiant Statement After Getting Knocked Out in 21 Seconds

Transgender boxer Patricio Manuel is defiant despite suffering a knockout blow only 21 seconds into a bout in Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

Born Patricia Manuel, the boxer was a five-time female amateur boxing champion and even participated in the 2012 U.S. Olympic trials. However, she had to bow out due to an injury. But in 2013, Manuel began to “transition” into a male and, by 2014, had undergone full transgender surgery.

As a male boxer, Manuel has won three fights in a row, but that streak ended on April 4 when opponent Joshua Brian Reyes stepped into the ring and decked Manuel in just 21 seconds.

Manuel is defiant in a message on Instagram, saying that now is not the time to give up the ring, according to Talk Sport..

Patricio Manuel the 1st pro transgender is now 3-1 after their 1st loss last week via a KO by Joshua Reyes. Pat was in good spirits and said the failure will not break him. Pat was a US Women's amateur champ before undergoing gender reassignment. #BOXINGnBBQ #Boxing pic.twitter.com/crb1AXj6mk — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) April 12, 2024

“I’m not one to hide my face no matter the outcome….I lost last night,” Manuel wrote.

“I trained my a** off, had great sparring, cut no corners. But sometimes s*** doesn’t go your way.

“It’s a risk we all take when we step in the ring. It’s what is exciting about boxing – and also the most heartbreaking,” Manuel continued.

“The most important part is I am healthy. I am deeply disappointed, and to be honest, my ego is bruised.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5ZUpm7S0WD/

“But I refuse to bow my head in shame. I’ve never been one to play it safe, and sometimes that means I fail. And life has taught me over and over again that failure will not break me,” the boxer insisted.

“Thank you to everyone who has been (and hopefully will still be) in my corner.”

Manuel is the only boxer born female to compete professionally in the male category.

