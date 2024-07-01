VIDEO — ‘My Hero!’: Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Praises Batboy for Saving Him from Foul Ball

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani wants everyone to know what he thinks of the team’s batboy, who saved him from possible injury on Wednesday.

The incident happened during a game with the Chicago White Sox when a foul ball careened toward the Dodgers’ dugout, Fox News reported Saturday.

The batboy, 38-year-old Javier Herrera, who has held the position for 20 years, did something no one expected as Ohtani stood behind him, according to Breitbart News.

When the ball flew toward him, Herrera instinctively caught it barehanded. He did not seem at all fussed by what happened, and video footage shows the incredible moment:

Bat boy casually saved Shohei Ohtani’s life like it was no big deal @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/dK2UqrV0Xf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2024

His actions had everyone singing his praises, and when Herrera later met with the media, Ohtani took a picture and shared it to his Instagram story with a caption that read, “My hero!!”:

Shohei Ohtani shouted out Javier Herrera, the Dodgers ball boy that caught the baseball that was headed for Ohtani’s face. Herrera spoke to reporters on Friday, and Ohtani posted a video of it on his Instagram calling him “My hero.” pic.twitter.com/aoc2Kk8dXF — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 29, 2024

Manager Dave Roberts said the team should extend Herrera’s contract and give him a raise for his courageous actions. However, the batboy did not think it was a huge deal and seemed to prefer to keep a low profile.

“I was just doing my job,” he said.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incredible catch and Ohtani’s reaction, one person writing, “No joke, if i were Ohtani i’d gift that dude a down payment on a home.”