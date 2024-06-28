WATCH — Dodgers Bat Boy Catches Foul Ball with Bare Hands, Saves Shohei Ohtani

Amy Furr

The Dodgers’ bat boy made an incredible catch during a recent game, and his actions have everyone singing his praises.

Javier Herrera made a shocking bare-handed catch that might have saved the team’s Shohei Ohtani from getting hurt, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

The newspaper said the incident appears to have happened on Wednesday when the Dodgers were playing the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. By the way, the Dodgers made a 4-0 win.

When he made the incredible catch, Herrera was standing on the dugout steps and Ohtani was standing just behind him. A foul ball zoomed straight at them. However, Herrera did something no one expected and saved the day in the nick of time.

When he sees it coming at him, Herrera grabs the ball just before it tries to fly over his shoulder. It appears Ohtani jumps back to avoid getting hit. However, he had nothing to worry about because Herrera’s instincts kicked in:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “Everyones first reaction was running or getting down but bro stood his ground. RESPECT.”

“I can’t stop watching this. the aura, the casualness, he deserves more recognition than ‘bat boy,'” another person commented.

More video footage shows the moment the foul ball was hit into the dugout:

“If the Dodgers end up winning the Wold Series this year, batboy Javier Herrera better get a ring. And a tribute video. And a raise. And a bonus. And everything else,” KSL said in a social media post following the incident that has internet users enthralled:

Herrera is 38 years old and has been a Dodgers bat boy for the past 20 years, the Times article noted. The newspaper then said, “After taking a brief look in Ohtani’s direction, Herrera casually handed the ball to someone.”

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.