Devon Mostert, the wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, has come out against Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that a vote for her would be a vote for war.

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Mostert shared a segment from former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s speech at Madison Square Garden in which she said that Harris could cause nuclear war in the future.

“An attack on America is going to happen. It’s not a matter (of) if … it’s a matter of when. AS HEARTBREAKING AS THAT IS (and I pray every day it doesn’t) … but it’s only a matter of a time. And a draft WILL happen,” Mostert said.

Mostert then took a swipe at the Biden administration for its withdrawal from Afghanistan and said a vote for Kamala Harris would be a “vote for war.”

“The side who doesn’t even acknowledge our fallen military service members?!?! The Biden administration’s (*let’s NOT forget, Kamala is currently the VP) withdrawal from Afghanistan was HORRIFIC – killed 13 of our own and left our allies for slaughter by the Taliban! Kamala said during the debate, ‘there is no one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world – the first time this century.’ – THAT’S A LIE,” she said.

“A vote for Kamala is a vote for war. NOBODY on the international stage is going to take HER seriously,” she concluded.

As noted by Fox News, Mostert recently generated backlash when she knocked Kamala’s criticism of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his emergency response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“I really don’t think that Kamala’s comments about him add up,” Mostert told Fox News. “He is focused on taking care of his Floridians, and that’s exactly where his focus should be.”

Mostert said she received racist backlash for her comments.