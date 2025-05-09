Pelosi: ‘I Certainly Hope’ Pope Leo Will Speak Against Trump’s Deportations

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed hope Friday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that the newly elected pope will speak out against the Trump administration’s mass deportations.

Jansing said, “His social media was busy prior to becoming pope and is getting attention. It includes a post he shared just last month from a Catholic commentator who called out Trump and the president of El Salvador for laughing about the deportation of Rodrigo Garcia. And then in February, he also reposted an article from the National Catholic Reporter that was titled JD Vance is wrong, Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others. He was responding to the VP’s assertion that care for the rest of the world came in last after family, neighbor, community, and fellow citizens. This new pope is said to be acutely aware of conditions forcing migration of the vulnerabilities of migrants. Do you think that at this moment, when so many people are looking to him, he could be impactful as a moral and ethical voice on that issue that we’re dealing with when so many people are being mass deported or fear it?”

Pelosi said, “Well, I certainly hope so. And I, from his comments previous to being elected the pope, he has made clear what his values and his view of all of that is.”

She added, “It is important, it is really important for us to listen to the words, both of our elected officials, when they say what they say about ranking people and their importance and our religious leaders. Now, let me just say one thing more about his holiness. He is — you know, he’s from the Augustinian Order, which he headed and all the rest. So St. Augustine is special to him.”

