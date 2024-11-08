Golf Great John Daly: ‘Trump Wants to Protect America and He’s Going to Do it Again’

Golf great John Daly has been one of Donald Trump’s biggest fans. In the wake of the former president’s blockbuster 2024 election, the golfer assured fans that Trump will once again be America’s great protector.

Speaking to Fox News’s Fox & Friends on Friday, Daly said that Trump is truly an “amazing human being” and added that what He did during his first four-year term in the White House was a “miracle.”

“Our country needs Daddy Trump, and what he did…. [when] he became president, our 45th… What he did for four years was a miracle,” Daly told Fox News. “He got us out of a lot of a lot of things. All he wants to do is protect our country. It’s like we want to protect our kids and our family. Daddy Trump wants to protect America, and he’s going to do it again.”

Daly went on to say that Trump won because Americans became fed up with the radical, anti-American left.

“It goes back to protect our family,” Daly explained. “You’ve got to protect our borders. You’ve got to protect the American citizens. You’ve got to protect the family before you can protect anybody else, and that’s what ‘daddy’ wants to do. What’s going on [with] the… Venezuela gangs in Colorado taking over apartments and people and immigrants taking over hotels and stuff… you’ve got to protect the family, and that’s America.”

The golfer added, “Trump’s all about America and his common sense to protect the ones that live in our country, and he’s just an amazing human being. The whole family’s amazing. All they want to do is protect us.”

Daly also told the hosts that Trump first told him he would be president when they met in 1996.

