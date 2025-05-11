Klobuchar: Biden Should Have Dropped Out of Presidential Race Earlier

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Joe Biden should have dropped out of the 2024 presidential race earlier so Democrats could have had a primary.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Senator, would the party have had a better chance at winning in 2024 had President Biden dropped out sooner?”

Klobuchar said, “You know, everything we look at in a rear-view mirror after you lose an election. Yes, we would have been served better by a primary, but we are where we are. We’re not on the History Channel right now, and I believe that President Biden can come out and speak and do interviews whenever he wants.”

She added, “I will say this, we’re not in the History Channel and our Republican colleagues, instead of dealing with where we are now, think they’re in some kind of a way back zone that they can go in some kind of bring time backwards and blame everything on Joe Biden. Donald Trump is the president right now, and we have to deal with helping the American people. My party, we want to focus on lowering costs and finding ways to build more housing and get more affordable energy, and working with our entrepreneurs all over the country to seize on this moment.”

