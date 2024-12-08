International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will work with President-elect Donald Trump on the Los Angeles games in 2028, putting aside some past bad blood between the two.

President-elect Trump will be the first president since Bill Clinton in 1996 to help lead the charge for the Summer Olympic games and the first Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984, which coincidentally occurred in Los Angeles. Trump and IOC President Bach have a bit of a rough history together going back to 2017 when the two met over the bid to have Los Angeles host the games come 2028; at the time, Bach had no idea of the events that would lead to Trump having a second term that would put him on the path to be president for the Los Angeles games.

“Pray for our world,” Bach said on a cellphone call following his meeting with Trump in Washington, D.C.

Speaking at a news conference after an executive board meeting of the IOC in Switzerland this week, Bach had only kind words to say about the president-elect.

“We are very confident there with regard to the steps and efforts being undertaken,” Bach said. “We saw also that President-elect Trump repeatedly declared his support for the games, which we never had any doubt because he has declared this support from the very beginning.”

Bach also said Olympic leaders feel “very confident and relaxed” about working with Trump.

As noted by Fox News, Bach and Trump “stand ideologically opposed on one of the biggest issues and controversies that overshadowed the recent summer games in Paris.”

“Trump has pledged to ban trans athletes in women’s sports as part of his presidency, and he spoke out against the inclusion of boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting. Both of those boxers had failed gender-eligibility tests for previous international competitions,” noted Fox News. “Bach himself defended both Khelif and Yu-ting’s participation en route to their gold medals as well as the IOC.”

