Hulk Hogan’s Wife to File Medical Malpractice Suit over WWE Legend’s Death

Hulk Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, tells fans she is planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Hulkster’s doctors, who were treating him when he died.

The lawsuit is reportedly focused on the neck operation Hulk had in May, according to the Daily Mail.

Sky alleges that Hulk’s phrenic nerve was “compromised” during the operation. The nerve helps control breathing.

“We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick,” she told the paper.

“It’s not something that’s an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It’s something that wears on you, makes you weak,” she explained.

It has been reported that during her July 24 call to 911, she told emergency services personnel that her husband stopped breathing. “My husband’s not breathing. He just stopped breathing,” she reportedly said during the call.

Hulk’s widow ordered a private autopsy to try to pinpoint the causes of his death, but she has not released those results to the public.

Sky added that Hogan’s body will be cremated once the autopsy is complete.

The Pinellas County medical examiner’s report claims that Hogan died from a heart attack. However, the Clearwater Beach Police Dept. says it has not made a determination of its own and is still investigating the wrestler’s death.

Sky also said she is working with the police and supplying them with all house surveillance videos, accounts of Hogan’s medications, and his entire set of medical records for the police to puzzle over.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston