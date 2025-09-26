Bill Maher Urges ‘Outsider’ Stephen A. Smith to Run for President in 2028

Left-wing HBO Real Time host Bill Maher is urging fellow left-wing talk show host Stephen A. Smith to run for the Democrat Party nomination for president in 2028 because the “Democrats need an outsider.”

Maher appeared on Smith’s Straight Shooter show on SiriusXM on Thursday when the pair began to speak of the possible Democrat candidates for president in 2028, according to Mediaite.

“I see somebody right here in my Zoom camera,” Maher replied, speaking of Smith himself.

Maher went on to insist that Smith is the perfect “outsider” to run and revive the Democrat Party, which Maher denigrated as a “ghost brand” party at this point.

“I think somebody with that kind of abandon is the only person who is going to win back former Democratic voters who have switched over,” Maher added.

Smith, though, joked that giving up his TV career to run for president would cost him too much money.

“I’d have to give up too much money. I’m not giving up my money, man. I’m not giving up my money,” he said, chuckling.

Maher, though, got a bit more serious about the topic in his full explanation.

“The Democrats, you know, the reason I’m taking you a little more seriously for this is because the Democrats definitely need an outsider,” Maher said.

“To me, the Democratic Party is a ghost brand. You know what a ghost brand is? It’s like Sears or, you know, General Electric. It’s still a company — Abercrombie and Fitch. But they’ve really fallen on hard times. But they’ve been around for a long time, so there is value,” he explained.

“It’s an asset, right? Because there are still people who know of the company, and if you could have somebody take it over who is not sentimental about that company, and relaunch it and rebrand it, but it would have to be somebody who is unapologetic about calling them out,” Maher continued.

“People have lost faith in the Democratic Party for very good reasons, and you’re the only one I hear who doesn’t look like he cares what the other Democrats will say,” he concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston