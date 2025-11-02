Bengals Legend Bob Trumpy Dead at 80

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end and broadcaster Bob Trumpy has died at the age of 80, the team said in a statement Sunday.

Trumpy, who played with the Bengals from 1968 to 1977, passed away at his home on Sunday surrounded by family. His cause of death was not released.

“I’ve known Bob since we started here, and he has had an extraordinary career as both a player and a broadcaster,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in the statement. “He was an exceptional and rare tight end who could get downfield and split zone coverages. Speed was his hallmark. He was as fast as any wide receiver and was a deep threat. That was rare for a tight end then, and it’s rare now.

“As a broadcaster, he made his mark both locally and nationally, and excelled at sports other than football in a career that was as successful as what he accomplished on the field. He did it all very well, and I regret his passing,” Brown added.

Trumpy was a 12th-round draft pick out of the University of Utah in 1968 when the Bengals joined the AFL. He went on to make 298 receptions, earned 4.600 receiving yards, and made 35 receiving touchdowns.

“He scored the franchise’s first ever receiving touchdown on a 58-yard catch on Sept. 15, 1968, against the Denver Broncos at Nippert Stadium,” the team’s statement noted.

Trumpy went on to a successful career in broadcasting after retiring from play.

“I remember the general manager of WLW say some years afterwards that Trumpy carried this station for a decade with his program,” Brown recalled, according to the New York Post.

The Bengals said Trumpy called four Super Bowls, three Olympic Games, and three Ryder Cups.

During his broadcast career, Trumpy was honored with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston