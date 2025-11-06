‘It’s Such Bullsh*t’: Kirk Herbstreit Defends ESPN Against Allegations of SEC Bias

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is once again defending his network against persistent college football rumors that the cable sports network is always pushing the SEC’s interests.

Fans have long blamed ESPN for favoring the SEC, and Kirk Herbstreit has repeatedly tried to knock down those rumors. Now, he’s at it again after a controversial play during Saturday’s Florida-Georgia game, according to Awful Announcing.

As the site explained, “SEC officials upheld an incompletion upon review of a Gators’ pass attempt, Kanell, a Florida State alum, cried foul and floated the theory that the league (and ESPN by proxy) needed Georgia to win and therefore fixed the call.”

Ultimately, Herbstreit was confronted over the call in his visit to The Ryen Russillo Show podcast, and he got wound up over the accusations of bias.

“Let me ask you this: the coaches do a poll, the AP does a poll, the CFP rankings do a poll – they all must be guilty of SEC bias?” he said.

He added, “I went to Ohio State, I was a captain at Ohio State, you don’t think I want to promote the Big Ten? You think it makes me happy to sit there and promote good teams? I’d love the SEC to have three teams in the Top 25 and the Big Ten to have eight. That’d make me happy.”

“But you go by what you watch. And the coaches who are actually competing on the field, they’re putting the SEC (teams in the Top 25). And the NFL in April, when they draft these players from the SEC. Why is this a thing? Why do people think it’s a thing? It’s such bullsh*t. It’s called watching football. That’s what you do.”

Awful Announcing noted that the SEC is undeniably a powerhouse in college football. Nine of the SEC’s teams are in the top 25 of both the AP and the coaches’ polls. And four are among the top seven. So, whether there is bias or not, the SEC certainly warrants attention.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston