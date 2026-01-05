Tom Brady to Help Lead Raiders Coaching Search

Former NFL great Tom Brady has jumped in to help the Las Vegas Raiders hire a new head coach, a report claims.

On Monday, the Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll after a disastrous season, which included three wins against 14 losses in their 2025 schedule, making them one of the worst teams in the league. It is now reported that Brady will work in “close collaboration” with general manager John Spytek to hire a replacement.

“Moving forward, General Manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club’s next head coach,” team owner Mark Davis said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and goals,” the statement continued.

Spytek, who was hired last year, is a close friend of Brady, who is a minority owner of the team. He was an executive with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Brady’s three seasons with the team.

The Raiders have had difficulty filling that head coach position, to be sure. They hired Josh McDaniels in 2022 but fired him midway through the 2023 season, then handed interim coach Antonio Pierce the full-time job in 2024. But Pierce was cut loose last January, and the team brought on Carroll for a single disastrous season. Now Carroll is gone, too.

The opening in Las Vegas leaves six NFL teams in the hunt for a top coach. The other five include the Titans, Giants, Falcons, Browns, and Cardinals.

