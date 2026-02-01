WATCH: Jarrell Miller’s Hairpiece Becomes Punchline at Madison Square Garden Fight

Heavyweight boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has come in for some hair-raising mocking after opponent Kingsley Ibeh punched Miller so hard his toupee flew off in the ring on Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The flapping follicles made their appearance during the second round of Miller’s undercard match with Ibeh when the latter blasted Miller with a solid right-handed punch knocking Miller’s rug right off.

WATCH:

Miller quickly gave up on his vanity, ripped off the rest of the toupee, and threw it out into the audience before going on with round 3 of the fight.

He even joked about it after the fight, ESPN reported.

“I’m a comedian,” Miller told the media afterward. “You have to make fun of yourself.”

Miller promised he’d deliver a KO to Ibeh ahead of the bout, but that didn’t happen. However, Miller still won in a split decision.

Miller insists that he isn’t really bald and that he lost the hair on top of his head last week when he accidentally used ammonia bleach instead of shampoo in the shower at his mother’s house.

Miller’s win improved his record to 27-1-2, and the decision gave him his first win since his draw against Andy Ruiz in August of 2024. His one loss was suffered at the hands of Briton Daniel Dubois in 2023.

Saturday’s main event ended with the undefeated Shakur Stevenson beating Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision to become a four-division world champion and dethroning Lopez of the WBO super lightweight title.

