A selfie-hunting fan stormed the court during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s NBA Finals Game 1 to get a shot alongside San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and New York’s Mitchell Robinson.

Action was briefly halted while the gurning interloper went about his business, brandishing his phone and pulling faces before the New York Knicks’ 105-95 Game 1 triumph.

A bemused Wembanyama kept his cool throughout while Robinson was visibly bemused before the invader was grabbed by security and shown the exit.

“A fan just ran on the floor and wants to take a selfie. Security quickly takes him away. Crowd gives him the appropriate boo, fortunately nobody hurt,” ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen called live as the bizarre invasion unfolded.

“It’s just too good for that to happen,” analyst Tim Legler could be heard adding.

ESPN reports Spurs coach Mitch Johnson later dismissed the fan incident as much ado about nothing.

“I don’t think it was an event at all,” he said. “I thought security got him out of there. I think everybody moved on to the next play.”

Wembanyama, meanwhile, had more pressing concerns than the brief fourth-quarter encounter, the ESPN report notes.

“I was bad tonight,” he said after scoring 26 points on 6-for-21 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and six turnovers. “It’s not more complicated than that. … I think we let that one go.”

Any fan who runs onto the court during an NBA game is subject to ejection, a potential ban from future events at the arena, and even the possibility of criminal charges, ESPN makes clear.

It wasn’t immediately known if the fan involved in Wednesday’s incident was arrested or simply given a stern talking-to by Frost Bank Center security as he was evicted.