California Dems Blasted for Post Claiming Only the Woke Can Watch World Cup

California Democrats have posted a list of political beliefs they believe one must hold to watch the World Cup.

In a series of X posts, the official California Democrats account listed the political opinions you must hold to view soccer’s biggest event, and if you don’t, you are “not allowed to watch.”

“You’re not allowed to watch the World Cup if you’ve ever voted against immigration,” one post read.

“You’re not allowed to watch the World Cup if you’ve ever spoken out against DEI,” the party continued.

“You’re not allowed to watch the World Cup if you only want people to speak English,” the account added.

The posts led to extensive backlash from X users.

“Fine by me,” longtime conservative media analyst Dan Gainor wrote.

“Every one of those other Countries has its own immigration policy, where you can’t just cross the border. The hypocrisy is crazy,” another wrote.

“Who the f’ are you to tell us what to do, you open border lunatics,” wrote another.

“What does soccer have to do with people coming here illegally? The person in this account has the IQ of a potato,” opined another.

“Oh no an idiot X account and its army of undead voting followers told me I can’t watch the World Cup,” another added, sarcastically.

California is the site for eight World Cup matches, including Team USA’s opener against Paraguay on Friday night.

It is unclear if the California Democrat Party will be screening fans for their voter preferences at the gate.