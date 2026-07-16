WATCH: Fan Viciously Beaten After Breaking One of Spain’s Most Serious Bullfighting Traditions

Grabbing a bull by the horns is the phrase used to describe taking control of a situation. Let’s just say that grabbing the other end of the bull leads to the exact opposite.

A videographer in Pamplona, Spain, who goes by the Instagram handle ‘georgezet,’ ventured into the San Fermín festival for the historic Running of the Bulls.

About a minute into the shocking footage, a fan comes in from the side and grabs the bull’s tail. He hangs on for a couple of seconds and lets the animal lightly drag him. He then releases the tail and extends his hands in the air, seemingly unaware that he has done anything wrong.

Then, he finds out he has indeed done something wrong.

As it turns out, grabbing a bull by the tail is strictly prohibited during the Running of the Bulls festival.

Acts such as hitting, tugging, or harassing the animals endanger runners and can provoke fatal goring.

According to Matador Network, Violators face severe penalties, including potential arrest, massive fines, and immediate removal from the event.

The need for the rule stems from the concern that a sudden pull on the animal’s tail disorients and enrages it, causing it to change direction and surprise unsuspecting bull runners who may have believed they were safe lagging behind the bull.

In any event, given the reaction he received, it’s unlikely this particular bull runner will be grabbing a bull by the tail again.