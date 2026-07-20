VIDEO: Argentina Turns Their Backs on Spain During World Cup Trophy Celebration

In an act of extreme disrespect, perhaps unprecedented in World Cup final history, Argentina players turned their backs on Spain during the trophy celebration.

Spain outlasted the defending champs, 1-0, in a hard-fought but inartful contest in which Argentina didn’t even manage a shot on goal. Several rough and physical plays resulted in yellow and red cards throughout the contest.

However, even though many of the penalties that went called – and uncalled – went the Argentines’ way, the dethroned South American powerhouse protested, of sorts, by turning their backs on Spain during the trophy celebration.

The disgraceful moment went down after Argentina received their second-place silver medals from FIFA.

The disrespect was followed, unsurprisingly, by fisticuffs, as Argentina’s Leandro Paredes punched Spanish defender Eric García.

Paredes then forced him to the ground and struck García with an open hand toward his throat.

A larger brawl ensued, eventually involving coaches and multiple reserve players.

“He went for them. There is no place or space for that,” said BBC soccer analyst and England national team legend Alan Shearer. “We know how much it means to them, and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times, we have seen that from Argentina.”