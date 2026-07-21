WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Ties Racism to Rooting for Argentina in World Cup

It was difficult at first to see where her line of thinking was headed. But it’s Jasmine Crockett, so it’s pretty safe to assume it will end with someone being called racist.

And she didn’t disappoint.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D, TX) turned a congressional hearing on the Smithsonian exhibit into a racial referendum on the rooting motivations of World Cup fans.

During a Q&A with Professor David Blight, Crockett attempted to get the academic to admit that people rooted for Argentina and against Spain because they were racists.

“The World Cup that captured the imaginations of the entire world, when they saw all these people of color that was playing for all these teams, and ultimately, if you recall, the last two teams, it was Argentina and Spain, and it seemed like the vast majority of the world was rooting for Argentina- or actually against Argentina, right?” Jasmine queried.

“And why was that? Just give me an explanation, if you could guess…”

“Spain had the best team. Maybe that’s why they were rooting for them?” Blight reasonably surmised.

“There’s also a racist history,” Jasmine said before the chairman mercifully intervened.

Silly professor for thinking people were rooting for the best team. Oh no, the correct answer on Crockett Jeopardy! is always racism.

Though it seems as though the congresswoman herself didn’t truly understand what she was saying, as she seemed not to understand whether people were rooting for or against Argentina, but no matter, the answer was racism.

X users were quick to blast Crockett for her clunky race-baiting.

Crockett lost the 2026 Democrat Primary for U.S. Senate in Texas to State Representative James Talarico. So, we will soon be without her racial sermonizing. Though, deep down inside, in some ways, she will be missed for providing moments of levity like this.

No one will miss her having a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, but many will miss the laughs.