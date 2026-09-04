At some point on Friday, LSU will add two former NFL players to its roster for Saturday’s game against Clemson.

A Baton Rouge judge granted a preliminary injunction Thursday that allowed former Cleveland Browns tight end Dae’Quan Wright and former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Zxavian Harris to be added to the Tigers’ roster.

Furthermore, the judge ordered that the SEC may not take any “prohibitive action” against either player. A ruling that Ryan Downton, the defense attorney, took to mean that the school could not impose any penalties or retribution against his clients.

Giving head coach Lane Kiffin the green light to add players to his roster without concern about the school removing them later.

“Once they’re on, then they’re on,” Downton said. “And LSU is not allowed to take them off, or they’ll have to come answer to this judge.”

The SEC plans to file an appeal of the ruling. Though with the game just over 24 hours away, it’s unlikely an overturn of the ruling would come before game time.

According to On3, Wright said he would “most definitely” be ready to face Clemson this weekend. Harris, however, would still need to sit a few weeks while recovering from a foot injury.

The SEC had filed a “lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama against LSU and head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, LSU president Wade Rousse, and athletic director Verge Ausberry are all named as defendants.”

The judge’s injunction prevents the league from taking any action against LSU. Specifically, it prevents SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey from enforcing the league’s rules passed last week, which prohibit teams from acquiring players who have signed NFL contracts or have ever been listed on an NFL roster.