‘Fire Everyone!’ Fans Blast Commanders After Botched Play Costs Washington a Win Over New York

The NFL’s all-time lowlight reel just got a new, possibly leading entry.

With a makeable, game-winning field goal attempt already locked in. The Commanders seemed poised to win a must-win home game against the hated Giants.

But apparently, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn thought that would be too easy.

With no timeouts left and only 13 seconds on the clock, the Commanders ran a play in which quarterback Jayden Daniels dropped back to throw, then ran the ball and lost a yard.

This was the worst thing that could have happened, since Washington had no way to stop the clock. If they had spiked the ball or thrown it away, they would have had time to get the field-goal unit out there and kick. However, with a running clock, it kept running until it expired, and Washington had to settle for a 27-27 tie in a game they should have won.

The media and fans alike shredded the Commanders, with Quinn taking most of the blame.

The Commanders haven’t fired Quinn yet. However, Magic Johnson, a limited partner with the team, posted a tweet on Sunday saying he was in a state of “total disbelief” over the disastrous clock management.