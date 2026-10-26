WATCH: Ex-Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Handcuffed, Held by Cops at Gunpoint During Dispute

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant found himself handcuffed and lying face down on the pavement with at least one police officer pointing a gun at him outside of a restaurant in the Dallas area on Sunday.

Bryant told OutKick the incident happened right after he argued with two young adults over how they were driving.

The former Cowboy claims the trouble began when the young driver cut him off just outside the restaurant. When Bryant and the car that allegedly cut him off entered the eatery’s parking lot, Bryant confronted the driver.

“He get out of the car, he talking crazy,” Bryant said. “I get out of the car, I’m talking my mess. And he go to threatening me.”

The arguing escalated, reportedly, with the driver of the vehicle even telling Bryant that “he’ll shoot me or whatever.”

“I told him, I said, ‘Hey, man, you pull that gun, I’m telling you right now, you better use it because if you don’t, I’m going to do something to you,’” Bryant said.

Next, Bryant said the man pulled out a phone and began filming him.

“I knocked the phone out of his hand,” Bryant said. “And first thing he said was, ‘I’m fitting to call the police.’ I said, ‘Call them. You’re threatening me, so it’s all good. I have the right to protect myself.’”

Police did indeed arrive on the scene, and when they did, they brought out rifles and cuffed all parties.

“He threatened me!” Bryant can be heard saying.

Bryant told OutKick that the officers sided with the men he was quarreling with and told him to be the “bigger person.”

“I asked him, ‘How can I be the bigger person?’” Bryant said. “I told him I got every right to feel how I’m feeling.”

The New York Post reports, “Bryant said he was ultimately issued a citation for assault, given a future court date and allowed to leave.”