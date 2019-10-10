Chick-fil-A Employee Climbs Down Storm Drain to Save Customer’s Phone

A Chick-fil-A employee in Stafford, Virginia, climbed down a storm drain to retrieve a phone that a customer had accidentally dropped in the sewer. “This is Seth,” said the customer, “He is also now my hero and favorite Chick-fil-A employee.”

Chick-fil-A employees are known for transcending typical customer service exceptions, and earlier this month, one woman experienced this first-hand when an employee climbed down a storm drain to retrieve her iPhone, which she had accidentally dropped in a sewer while getting out of her van, according to a report by ABC 13 News.

“I park at our local Chick-fil-A and as I go to get my son out of the van, no joke, my phone drops and bounces right into the storm drain I’m parked next too,” wrote the customer, Shauna, on Facebook. “After a moment of loosing my freakin’ mind, I lay on the ground — looking into the dark abyss to see if by any chance it has landed somewhere I can reach. Of course it has not.”

Shauna, who also mentioned she had recently paid off her iPhone, said that she was in disbelief and began to cry, and then went into Chick-fil-A to ask for a manager.

“The manager comes over to talk to me and is very friendly but unsure how to help,” wrote Shauna. “Just then another employee behind her says he is going to grab a grab-stick and a mirror to try and help — without hesitation, and in his uniform, he lays on the ground and attempts to locate the phone.”

“He can’t see it either and we both realize the worse. It has in fact fallen dead smack in the middle, down the actual drainage hole,” she added. “So we go back inside where we go to a table as my son is hungry and I still can’t believe what has happened.”

Shauna said that the Chick-fil-A employee — whose name is Seth — then notified her that he had refunded her order. “Thanking him, I tell him he didn’t have to do that, but he tells me it was no problem as I’m clearly already having a bad day,” she wrote.

The customer said that Seth then joined her and her son in the booth, where he called the county to ask for assistance.

“They hang up on him,” said Shauna, who added that when they later went back out to the parking lot, they noticed that the storm drain cover was not bolted down. Shauna then describes what happened next.

So we try to lift it. It’s really heavy so he does most the lifting and ends up slicing his finger open. After running in quickly to clean the wound, he is able to remove the cover and there at the very bottom of the drain hole is my phone. After trying to reach it with his grab-stick then dropping his stick, he tells me it’s a manhole for a reason and he is going down. He then climbs down into the hole and retrieves my phone which miraculously is not broken or wet. I was so thankful I freaking hugged him. Not only did he slice his finger and was filthy from laying on the ground and climbing in the hole, I find out he had actually just gotten off shift and was still willing to help me.

“So this is Seth. Turns out he is also the store’s Digital Marketing Director,” said Shauna. “He is also now my hero and favorite Chick-fil-A employee.”

“As he was about to climb out of the hole he asked me to snap a picture so he could show his girlfriend what he did at work today,” she added. “Just another day at Chick-fil-A.”

