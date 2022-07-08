Defiant Twitter: Board Plans Legal Action to ‘Enforce’ Musk Agreement

Twitter claims it will take Elon Musk to court after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced his intention to pull out of a proposed $44 billion buyout of the company.

In a message posted to the platform, Twitter Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor said the company plans to sue Musk to ensure the original agreement is honored.

The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery. — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 8, 2022

Breitbart News previously reported that Musk had pulled out of the deal in a letter sent to Twitter by his lawyers.

Twitter’s far-left, pro-censorship employees are largely opposed to the takeover by self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Musk, who promised to restore Donald Trump to the platform and implement a more lenient content moderation policy if he took over the company.

However, Twitter’s board has different priorities — they have a fiduciary duty to secure profits for their shareholders, and having committed to the deal on that basis, likely believe they have an obligation to pursue every reasonable avenue to ensure its success.

