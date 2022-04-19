Survey: 78% of Twitter Employees Are Freaked Out by Elon Musk

Twitter employees are reportedly tired of the ongoing circus as Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly attempts a buyout of the platform, with many questioning whether the move is one of Musk’s attempts to manipulate the market in his favor. According to the survey, 78% of the Twitter employees surveyed believe Musk doesn’t have “the best interests of Twitter and its shareholders” in mind.

The New York Post reports that many Twitter employees are unhappy about the ongoing situation between the social media company and Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has made a $43 billion bid to purchase the platform. Breitbart News has previously reported that Twitter employees were “super stressed” by Musk, which following an ongoing freakout by the platform’s blue checkmark brigade.

A survey conducted via the corporate message board Blind, which was limited to verified Twitter employees, found that 68 percent of Twitter disapprove of Musk’s tweets about company strategy which includes suggesting the elimination of ads, turning Twitter into a paid service, and converting the company’s San Francisco HQ into a homeless shelter.

78 percent of employees reportedly believe that he does not have “the best interests of Twitter and its shareholders” in mind. “Don’t want him as CEO,” one employee wrote. “He has no compassion.” Another employee questioned Musk’s mental health stating: “I’m not convinced he’s in the best place mentally.” Another Twitter employee referred to Musk as a “dangerously insane oligarch.”

52 percent of employees believe that it is good that Musk is not joining the company’s board. Over two-thirds of the 232 Twitter employees that participated in the survey said that they disapprove of Musk’s tweets about company strategy. “Elon’s vision and Twitter don’t align,” one employee said.

Another employee implied that Musk was conducting an elaborate “pump and dump” scheme by offering to purchase Twitter shortly after buying a 9.2 percent stake in the company, sending the stock price soaring by about 25 percent. “He’s either just pumping and dumping or [has] no plan,” another Twitter employee said.

Read more at the New York Post here.

