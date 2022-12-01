Kanye West No Longer Buying Parler After String of Antisemitic Rants

The Twitter alternative social media platform Parler announced on Thursday that the company will no longer be moving forward with rapper Kanye West’s purchase.

The announcement from Parler stated that the company and Kanye “mutually agreed” to forgo the sale and did not cite the rapper’s string of antisemitic rants in recent weeks.

Recently, Kanye praised Hitler, claimed the “Jewish media” conspired against him, and joined forces with out-and-proud white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, all the while refusing to apologize or curtail his speech.

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies, would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” Parler announced.

“Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community,” it added.

Parler announced that Kanye West would acquire the company in October and appeared to hold to that commitment even as the rapper continued to double and triple-down on his antisemitism in multiple interviews. During that time, the “Jesus Walks” singer had been booted from the platform Twitter until the newly-minted CEO Elon Musk removed the ban just prior to Thanksgiving. It remains unclear at this time if Kanye’s deal with Parler ended due to his Twitter account being reinstated or if the company simply no longer could tolerate the rapper’s behavior. Regardless, Parler did not go public with news of its botched deal until shortly after Kanye West praised the mass murdering antisemitic tyrant Adolph Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone,” Kanye said. “And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.”

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he added. “Also Hitler was born Christian.”