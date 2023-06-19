Prosecutors Offer to Drop Some Charges Against Disgraced FTX Boss and Democrat Super Donor Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX and a Democrat super donor, is set to stand trial in October on multiple criminal charges, including allegations of financial fraud involving billions of dollars. Despite the looming trial, prosecutors are now offering to drop some charges against SBF.

ABC News reports that federal prosecutors in New York are preparing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s October trial. The crypto mogul popularly known as SBF, who established the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is charged with stealing billions of dollars in investor and client funds. His case has drawn attention from around the world because of the size of the alleged financial fraud as well as the diplomatic tensions it has caused between the Bahamas and the United States.

Bankman-Fried is currently facing 13 criminal charges, but federal prosecutors have recently offered to temporarily dismiss several of those charges in exchange for the judge allowing a later trial on those charges to take place. This development came after a decision in the Bahamas that enables Bankman-Fried to challenge new charges.

Eight criminal charges stemming from the demise of FTX led to Bankman-Fried’s extradition from the Bahamas. His defense team claims that by bringing fresh charges against him months later, the United States government has violated its extradition agreement with the Bahamas.

Additionally, the defense has asked the judge to drop an earlier charge that alleged SBF gave tens of millions of dollars to political candidates illegally, in violation of campaign finance laws.

However, the prosecution claims that Bankman-Fried lacks the authority to make this claim as the decision to proceed with the charges involved diplomatic policy. “It’s a matter of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and the Bahamas,” said prosecutor Nathan Rehn. “All parties involved understood that this was a part of the extradition,”

The cryptocurrency industry is preparing for the possible effects of this case as the legal proceedings progress. The accusations made against Bankman-Fried are some of the most serious ones made against a cryptocurrency exchange to date, and the verdict in the case could have a significant impact on how the industry is regulated and how investors view it.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan