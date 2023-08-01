Elon Musk’s X Corp Dismantles Giant Glowing Sign on San Francisco Twitter HQ

Elon Musk’s Twitter (now known as X Corp.) has taken down the giant glowing X sign from its headquarters in San Francisco after facing criticism from neighbors and city officials.

CNBC reports that the sign was erected on Friday but was quickly dismantled on Monday. The construction of the sign led to twenty-four complaints being filed with San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspections. Those filing the complaints stated that the sign was put up without a permit, was unsafe, and was a nuisance, with one individual even claiming that its flashing lights made it hard for residents to sleep.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, Patrick Hannan, stated in an email, “This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled.” He further added that a building permit is required to take the sign down, but it can be secured later due to safety concerns. “The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure,” Hannan said. “The fees will be for building permits for the installation and removal of the structure, and to cover the cost of the Department of Building Inspection and the Planning Department’s investigation.”

This incident is the latest example of Musk’s impulsive approach to running Twitter, which he purchased for $44 billion in October. Since taking over, Musk has made several significant changes, including slashing staff, naming a new CEO, putting core features behind a monthly subscription, and even changing the name of the company from “Twitter” to “X.”

The saga over the glowing sign is not the first time Musk has clashed with San Francisco building inspectors. When the billionaire took over Twitter last year, he faced investigations by the city over building code violations, including allegations that some rooms at the office were turned into “hotel rooms.”

Twitter’s HQ is located in a part of downtown San Francisco that has attracted national attention for elevated levels of homelessness and crime. Despite the challenges, Musk has expressed his commitment to the city, stating on his social media platform over the weekend, “San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend.”

City officials had previously issued a notice of violation to Twitter for installing the sign without approval, and representatives for the company repeatedly declined to “provide access” to inspectors who visited the building. According to a complaint by city officials, they were told by the company that the structure was a “temporary lighted sign for an event.”

