Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Finalizes Divorce amid Allegations Wife Had Affair with Elon Musk

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of tech giant Google, has finalized his divorce from second wife Nicole Shanahan, amidst swirling rumors of an affair between Shanahan and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Business Insider reports that Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, has officially ended his marriage with Nicole Shanahan. The divorce, finalized on May 26, comes after allegations of an affair between Shanahan and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of Twitter (now known as X). Both Shanahan and Musk have vehemently denied these claims, with Musk labeling them as “total bs” on Twitter.

Brin and Shanahan, who first crossed paths at a yoga retreat in 2015, were married in November 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter just two weeks later. However, court documents reveal that the marriage came to an end in January 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple has agreed to share both legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter.

The terms of the divorce, including spousal support and asset division, were settled through confidential arbitration, as per their prenuptial agreement. Shanahan, who is a lawyer and the founder of the nonprofit Bia-Echo Foundation, had requested spousal support, according to court papers.

The divorce proceedings have not been without their share of drama. Brin’s legal team made multiple attempts to seal the divorce documents, citing concerns about “the disclosure of confidential information about the parties’ minor child.” However, a judge rejected these requests, stating that the “burden of proof” had not been met.

This divorce marks Brin’s second; he was previously married to Anne Wojcicki, the co-founder of 23andMe, for eight years. Brin and Musk have been friends for years, with Brin even investing in Tesla during its formative years.

