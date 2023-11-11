X/Twitter Reverses Bans of British Activists Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson

X/Twitter has reinstated the accounts of British conservative pundit Katie Hopkins and anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, in a move that is likely to draw ire from pro-censorship organizations.

“Thank you Elon Musk. and thank you to all the Twitter family who have brought Tommy & I back to X,” said Hopkins, who was permanently banned from the platform in 2020, when the company was still led by former CEO and free speech failure Jack Dorsey.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Facebook banned Robinson across multiple social media platforms following pressure from Hope not Hate, as well as British members of parliament.

Via Breitbart News:

The bans occurred amid pressure from the British government (currently run by the so-called “conservative” party) on social media platforms to do more to combat “hate.” The British digital minister Margot James MP said today that she wants “world-leading tech regulation” for Britain, including massive fines against platforms like Facebook that don’t promptly remove alleged “hate speech.” The list of populist and right-wing figures banned from Facebook in the wake of Panodrama’s release include Tommy Robinson, the populist news site Politicalite and its editor Jordan James, and UK Independence Party (UKIP) candidate McGuigan, as well as prominent party members Reece Coombes, Darrell Goodliffe, Damien Heads, and Richard Inman.

Katie Hopkins was initially censored on Twitter following pressure from a different censorship organization, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH):

Hopkins previously faced a temporary suspension from the social media platform following pressure on Twitter from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the same far-left British organization that assisted NBC’s recent hitpiece against The Federalist and ZeroHedge, which resulted in Google pulling ad revenue from the latter and threatening the former with the same.

The CCDH has since risen to become one of the most high profile organizations in the censorship industry. The organization was recently subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), for the role its research played in the censorship of coronavirus discussion in the United States.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.