Twitter Blacklists Katie Hopkins After Pressure from ‘Anti-Hate’ Group

British conservative media personality Katie Hopkins has been blacklisted from Twitter following pressure from the left-wing “anti-hate” group the Center for Countering Digital Hate along with progressive TV presenter Rachel Riley.

Several of Hopkins’ tweets have been retweeted by President Trump.

According to the Independent, Twitter has said it temporarily locked Hopkins out of her account for “violating the site’s hateful-conduct policy which bans the promotion of violence or inciting harm on the basis of race, religion, national origin or gender identity.”

Progressive TV presenter Rachel Riley, who previously led a campaign against antisemitism in the British Labour party, said that she and a member of the Center for Countering Digital Hate had met with Twitter shortly before Hopkins’ suspension to lobby the tech company about her continued presence on the platform.

Riley said they also asked Twitter to review the account of George Galloway, a socialist, Euro-skeptic British politician known for his uncompromising opposition to Israel and his support of Jeremy Corbyn, who Riley frequently criticized.

I met with @Twitter yesterday with @imi_ahmed from @CCDHate and asked them among other things to review George Galloway & Katie Hopkins's presence on their platform. I am pleased to see that action appears to have been taken! This is what happens when they have the #WillToAct pic.twitter.com/yy92irqeNp — Rachel Riley 🍊 (@RachelRileyRR) January 30, 2020

Asked for a comment about Hopkins’ suspension, a Twitter spokeswoman said, “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for — abuse and harassment have no place on the service. We take enforcement action against any account that is violative of our rules — which includes violations of our hateful conduct policy and abusive behavior policy. These rules apply to everyone using our service, regardless of the account involved.”

Twitter did not comment on Galloway’s account.

According to the Independent, Riley said that she was “pleased to see that action appears to have been taken.”

Are you an insider at Google, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.