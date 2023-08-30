Exclusive: Jim Jordan Subpoenas Center for Countering Digital Hate, Org Behind Biden’s ‘Disinformation Dozen’

The House Judiciary Committee, led by chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is continuing its investigation of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), and the role it played in the federal government’s collusion with social media companies to censor American citizens.

The subpoena gives the CCDH until the end of September to produce its communications with the executive branch related to content moderation, the accuracy or truth of content, and the deletion or suppression of content.

The Judiciary Committee’s subpoena came after the CCDH failed to comply with a request to voluntarily cooperate with the investigation. The CCDH’s legal counsel informed the committee on August 17 that it would not voluntarily produce any documents.

In a letter to Imran Ahmed, CEO of the CCDH, Rep. Jordan wrote “By declining to produce anythingof substance in response to the Committee’s request, CCDH is hindering the Committee’s ability to fulfill its constitutional oversight obligations.”

The full letter to CCDH is posted below.

Rep. Jim Jordan’s Letter to CCDH by Breitbart News on Scribd

Funded by a pro-China investment entity, the CCDH is a British nonprofit that became infamous during the Biden administration as the origin of the “disinformation dozen,” a group of Facebook accounts the nonprofit identified as the top sources of “COVID misinformation.”

Joe Biden used the CCDH’s research to call on Facebook to censor the accounts, accusing the social networking platform of “killing people” by allowing the accounts to continue posting.

The accounts in the “disinformation dozen” included Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now the leading opponent to Biden in the Democrat presidential primary.

The CCDH’s involvement in the Biden censorship regime have made it a target of lawsuits. Most recently, the organization America First Legal filed a multi-state lawsuit investigating collusion between Democrat attorneys general and the British nonprofit.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.