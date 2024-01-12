Microsoft Surpasses Apple in Market Value, Reclaiming Top Spot in Tech

Microsoft has reportedly overtaken Apple to become the world’s most valuable public company with a market value of $2.87 trillion.

MacRumors reports the tech giant Microsoft recently reached a valuation of $2.87 trillion, just barely beating competitor Apple which saw a one percent drop in share price.

Microsoft has occasionally overtaken Apple since 2018, particularly during times when Apple has faced challenges, such as supply chain shortages that negatively impacted its stock price.

Microsoft’s recent success can be attributed to its strategic investment in artificial intelligence and support for companies like OpenAI, which has largely taken over the AI market with products like ChatGPT gaining significant popularity. In comparison, Apple seems to be taking its time entering the AI space despite the majority of its competitors investing in the sector.

Apple has faced some setbacks recently, with its November earnings report falling short of market expectations, with notable underperformance in its iPad and wearables segments. Combined with a notable decline in Mac revenue compared to the previous year, Apple appears to be facing some issues.

Apple’s latest product, the Vision Pro headset, has also faced skepticism in the market, primarily due to its high price point and lower-than-expected sales forecasts, which may lead to future troubles for the tech giant.

Despite Microsoft’s initial lead, by the end of the trading day Apple had managed to regain its position as the most valuable company with a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, slightly ahead of Microsoft’s $2.86 trillion. It’s unlikely we’ll see the rivalry between the two tech giants end anytime soon.

