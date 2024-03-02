All You Can Eat for Crooks: Golden Corral Data Breach Impacts 180,000 Employees and Family

A data breach at Golden Corral restaurants has exposed the personal information of over 180,000 employees and their beneficiaries, the company disclosed this week.

BleepingComputer reports that the popular buffet restaurant chain Golden Corral recently disclosed a data breach impacting more than 180,000 people. According to a company press release issued on February 29, 2024, Golden Corral “experienced a data security incident that caused a temporary disruption” between August 11-15, 2023. The breach resulted in the theft of sensitive information belonging to current and former Golden Corral employees and their beneficiaries.

A filing with the Maine Attorney General’s office revealed that the records of 183,272 individuals were compromised in the cyberattack. Stolen information included names, Social Security numbers, financial account details, driver’s license numbers, medical data, usernames, passwords, and health insurance information.

Golden Corral stated that federal law enforcement was notified about the incident. The company also said it is “working to implement additional safeguards” against future attacks.

Breach notification letters were sent out to impacted individuals beginning on February 16. Golden Corral explained that it took time to determine the scope of stolen information before it could identify and contact those affected.

While Golden Corral reported no evidence of information misuse so far, it advised recipients of the notification letters to watch for suspicious activity on their financial accounts and statements. Any unusual transactions should be reported to the appropriate institutions.

For individuals impacted by this incident, experts recommend signing up for credit monitoring services in addition to monitoring account activity. Placing a fraud alert or credit freeze can also help prevent identity theft.

