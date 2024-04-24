Department of Bad Ideas: Flamethrowing Robot Dog Can Torch Anything in Its Path

In a bizarre twist that seems straight out of a dystopian sci-fi movie, U.S. residents can now legally purchase a flame-throwing robot dog named Thermonator for just under $10,000.

AutoEvolution reports that Ohio-based Throwflame, the oldest flamethrower manufacturer in the United States, has introduced Thermonator, a robot dog equipped with a flamethrower capable of shooting flames up to 30 feet. The company, known for its unique products, is now offering the Thermonator for sale in all states except Maryland and California, where flamethrowers are restricted.

The Thermonator is essentially a combination of Throwflame’s ARC flamethrower and a modified version of the Unitree Go2 robot dog. While purchasing these components separately would cost around $3,000, Throwflame has bundled them together with a price tag of $9,420, offering free shipping as a bonus.

The robot dog boasts an array of features, including first-person view (FPV) navigation through an onboard camera, LiDAR mapping, instant ARC ignition, and laser sighting. It also comes with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing owners to operate the Thermonator remotely using a smartphone app. Additionally, the robot has obstacle avoidance capabilities and a one-hour battery life.

According to Throwflame, the Thermonator is designed for various applications, such as agricultural management, ecological conservation, wildfire control and prevention, snow and ice removal, and entertainment and special effects. However, concerns have been raised about the potential misuse of such a device, especially considering that flamethrowers are legally unregulated in most of the US.

The introduction of the Thermonator has sparked a debate about the ethical implications of making such a potentially dangerous device available to the public. While some argue that it has legitimate uses in certain industries, others worry about the consequences of putting a flame-throwing robot dog in the wrong hands.

Read more at AutoEvolution here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.