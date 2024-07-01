Watch Out EVs: Walmart Introduces First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck to Retail Fleet

Walmart has reportedly deployed its first hydrogen fuel cell-powered Nikola Tre semi truck, marking a significant milestone in the retail industry’s transition to alternative fuel vehicles. Hydrogen technology stands as a potential competitor to EV trucks, which have the disadvantage of massive battery weight.

Electrek reports that Walmart Canada has introduced the first hydrogen fuel cell electric semi truck to its fleet. This move makes Walmart Canada the first major retail chain in North America to adopt this cutting-edge technology in its transportation operations.

The deployment of the Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (HFCEV) is part of Walmart Canada’s ambitious plan to transition to a 100 percent alternative fuel fleet. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader goal of becoming a regenerative business, focusing on reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices across its operations.

Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO of Walmart Canada, expressed pride in this achievement, stating, “We’re proud to be introducing Walmart Canada’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle as a major milestone on our journey to becoming a regenerative company. This is a first for a retailer in Canada and is an example of how we will continue to push forward, embrace new technology and spark change within the industry.”

The Nikola HFCEV is a Class 8 tractor with impressive specifications. It boasts a range of approximately 800 kilometers (over 400 miles) per tank and a Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) of 82,000,000. Compared to a conventional semi truck, the Nikola HFCEV can prevent nearly 100 metric tons of CO2 tailpipe emissions from entering the atmosphere each year.

Walmart Canada’s decision to adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology comes at a time when many retailers are exploring various options for decarbonizing their trucking fleets. Earlier this year, Reuters reported that some companies, including Walmart and Pepsi, were growing frustrated with delays in receiving Tesla’s electric semi trucks and were turning to alternative manufacturers.

Michael Buna, Senior Director of National Fleet at Walmart Canada, emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainability in their fleet operations. He stated, “Walmart Canada has an ambitious plan to power 100 percent of our fleet with alternative power. We’re proud to be the first retailer in Canada to introduce a hydrogen fuel cell semi-truck to our fleet as a major milestone towards achieving that goal. As we work to be more sustainable in our day-to-day fleet operations, embracing additional types of alternative power allows us to go further, faster.”

The adoption of Nikola’s hydrogen-powered trucks appears to be gaining traction among fleet buyers. One of the appealing aspects of this technology is the promise of quick refueling times, often touted as taking just five minutes. However, it’s worth noting that this claim may not always reflect real-world conditions and should be viewed with some skepticism.

