In leftist strongholds like Seattle, Washington, driving a Tesla has become a politically charged act following CEO Elon Musk’s conservative statements and support for Republican Donald Trump. Fanatical Democrats who once thought they were saving the world by driving a Tesla EV now feel betrayed by Musk.

The Seattle Times reports that Seattle, a city renowned for its leftist politics and environmental consciousness, has long had a complex relationship with Tesla, the pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer. However, the recent political shift of Tesla CEO Elon Musk to support Donald Trump has further intensified the love-hate dynamic, leading to increased backlash against the brand and its owners.

Musk’s public support for Donald Trump coupled with his social media posts on issues such as immigration and transgender rights, has left many Seattle-area Tesla owners feeling conflicted. Some have reported instances of their vehicles being vandalized or receiving hostile gestures from other drivers, a marked change from the generally positive reception Tesla EVs once enjoyed in the region.

Despite the growing animosity, there are still those who remain loyal to the brand, citing Tesla’s innovative technology and potential to disrupt the traditional automotive industry. Matt Moreno, a Microsoft engineer from Everett, acknowledged the unfortunate nature of Musk’s political views but maintained that it does not affect his opinion of Tesla’s products.

However, others have reached a breaking point, choosing to abandon the brand altogether. John Wyss, a 60-year-old Seattle resident, grew increasingly uncomfortable with the perception that owning a Tesla was tantamount to endorsing Musk’s right-wing politics. He ultimately decided to trade in his leased Model 3 for an electric Hyundai.

The “Elon Effect” appears to be reflected in recent sales data, with Tesla deliveries in Washington state falling by 11 percent through September 30, even as overall electric vehicle registrations rose. This decline marks a significant shift for a region that once boasted the highest per capita Tesla ownership in the country.

While it is difficult to attribute Tesla’s slump solely to Musk’s political stance, it is evident that his actions have alienated a significant portion of the brand’s leftist, environmentally-conscious customer base. Surveys indicate that the percentage of Democrats who view Tesla unfavorably has risen sharply since January 2021, from 15 percent to 47 percent.

The launch of Tesla’s Cybertruck has further fueled the controversy, with its angular, armored design and high price tag being seen by some as a deliberate provocation. The truck has been met with a mix of criticism and admiration, drawing ire from both progressives and traditional pickup truck owners.

As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve and more competitors enter the fray, Tesla’s future in Seattle and other Democratic strongholds remains uncertain. While some die-hard fans remain committed to the brand’s technology and mission, others are increasingly weighing their options and considering alternatives that better align with their twisted values.

