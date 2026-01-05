Elon Musk’s Tesla Reports 16% Drop in Q4 EV Deliveries

Elon Musk’s Tesla EV deliveries fell 16 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024, as the electric vehicle giant grapples with increasing competition worldwide, especially in China.

CNBC reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla reported a significant decline in its fourth-quarter deliveries for 2025. The company delivered 418,227 vehicles in Q4, a 16 percent drop from the 495,570 deliveries in the same quarter of 2024. The production numbers also saw a decrease, with Tesla producing 434,358 vehicles in Q4 2025, down 5.5 percent from 459,445 in the previous year.

The full-year figures paint a similar picture, with Tesla’s deliveries falling 8.6 percent to 1.64 million in 2025 from 1.79 million in 2024. The company’s entry-level Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV accounted for approximately 97 percent of the total deliveries in the fourth quarter, while the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck combined for only 11,642 deliveries.

Breitbart News previously reported that Musk took the “highly unusual” step of trying to soften the blow of the delivery decline by releasing a consensus forecast in the final days of 2025:

Elon Musk’s Tesla raised eyebrows this week when it announced a consensus of analyst predictions for the company’s latest quarterly sales. This move, described as “highly unusual” by former Tesla investor Gary Black, suggests that the automaker may be bracing for disappointing results. According to the delivery consensus, which is a compilation of predictions from analysts handpicked by Tesla, the company is expected to have sold 422,850 vehicles in the last three months of 2025. This figure represents a significant 14.6 percent decline compared to the same period last year and falls short of the broader Wall Street expectations of 440,907 EVs, as compiled by Bloomberg.

Tesla’s decline in deliveries comes amidst heightened competition in the global electric vehicle market. China’s BYD emerged as the world’s biggest seller of EVs in 2025, reporting a 28 percent increase in sales to 2.26 million units. Other major players, such as South Korea’s Kia and Hyundai, and Germany’s Volkswagen, have also been making significant strides in the EV market.

The company’s sales were further impacted by the early expiration of a federal EV incentive in the United States on September 30, which pulled some EV sales forward to the third quarter for Tesla and other automakers.

Despite the challenges, Tesla shares rallied in the second half of the year, jumping 40 percent in the third quarter and reaching a record high in mid-December. Shareholders also approved a new $1 trillion pay plan for Musk in November, which will grant him more shares and increased control over the company.

Looking ahead, some analysts believe that the launch of Tesla’s more affordable Model Y standard in October could help the company regain ground in the coming quarters. The automaker is also focusing on expanding its presence in emerging markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Brazil, where consumer interest in EVs is growing rapidly.

However, Tesla will need to navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, with rivals like BYD, Xiaomi, and Geely vying for market share. The company’s future success will likely depend on its ability to execute Musk’s vision of “sustainable abundance,” which includes the development of robotaxis and humanoid robots that could serve various roles in society.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.